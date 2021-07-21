Countdown to Kickoff: Kosciusko Whippets

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy : Kosciusko head football coach Casey Orr joins host Breck Riley to speak about the Whippets’ summer workouts, new playmakers on offense and defense, and the 2021 schedule.
2021 Kosciusko Whippets Football Schedule:
Aug. 27– at Yazoo County
Sept, 3– vs Winona
Sept. 10 – at Lewisburg
Sept. 17 – at Choctaw County
Sept. 24 vs Forest Choctaw County
Oct. 1 – at Choctaw Central
Oct. 8 – vs West Lauderdale
Oct. 15 – at Leake Central
Oct. 22 – vs NE Lauderdale
Oct. 29 – vs Louisville