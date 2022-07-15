HomeAttalaCountdown to Kickoff – Kosciusko Whippets

Countdown to Kickoff – Kosciusko Whippets

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy : Kosciusko head football coach Casey Orr joins host Breck Riley to speak about the Whippets’ summer workouts, new playmakers on offense and defense, and the 2022 schedule.

2022 Kosciusko Whippets Football Schedule: 
  • Aug. 26– vs  Yazoo County
  • Sept. 2– at Winona
  • Sept. 9 – vs Lewisburg
  • Sept. 16  – at Choctaw County
  • Sept. 23 at Forest
  • Sept. 30  – vs Choctaw Central
  • Oct. 7 – at West Lauderdale
  • Oct. 14 – vs Leake Central
  • Oct. 21 – at NE Lauderdale
  • Oct. 27  – at Louisville

