Countdown to Kickoff: Leake Academy

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy: Boswell Media Sports’ Commentator Phillip Palmertree catches up with Leake Academy head football coach Brian Pickens to discuss the tradition of Leake Academy, the team’s returning starters, and more.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/7q1vkjkp1sd7m1c/Countdown%20to%20Kickoff%20-%20Leake%20Academy.mp3

2022 Leake Academy Rebels Football Schedule: