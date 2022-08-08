Countdown to Kickoff: Leake Academy

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy: Boswell Media Sports’ Commentator Phillip Palmertree catches up with Leake Academy head football coach Brian Pickens to discuss the tradition of Leake Academy, the team’s returning starters, and more.
2022 Leake Academy Rebels Football Schedule:
Aug. 19 – vs Winston Academy
Aug. 26– at Jackson Academy
Sept. 2– vs Starkville Academy
Sept. 9 – at Union
Sept. 16 – vs Simpson Academy
Sept. 23 at Park Place Christian
Sept. 30 – at Madison St. Joe
Oct. 7 – at East Rankin Academy
Oct. 14 – vs Heritage Academy
Oct. 21 – vs Lamar School