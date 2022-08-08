HomeLeakeCountdown to Kickoff: Leake Academy

Countdown to Kickoff: Leake Academy

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy: Boswell Media Sports’ Commentator Phillip Palmertree catches up with Leake Academy head football coach Brian Pickens to discuss the tradition of Leake Academy, the team’s returning starters, and more.

2022 Leake Academy Rebels Football Schedule: 
  • Aug. 19 – vs Winston Academy
  • Aug. 26– at Jackson Academy
  • Sept. 2– vs Starkville Academy
  • Sept. 9 – at Union
  • Sept. 16  – vs Simpson Academy
  • Sept. 23 at Park Place Christian
  • Sept. 30  – at Madison St. Joe
  • Oct. 7 – at East Rankin Academy
  • Oct. 14 – vs Heritage Academy
  • Oct. 21 – vs Lamar School

