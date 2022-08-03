HomeAttalaCountdown to Kickoff – McAdams Bulldogs

Countdown to Kickoff – McAdams Bulldogs

by

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy: Roy Rigsby, first year head coach of the McAdams Bulldogs, joins us to introduce himself and discuss the Bulldogs 2022 schedule.

2022 McAdams Football Schedule: 
  • Aug. 26– at Sebastopol
  • Sept. 2– vs Hamilton
  • Sept. 9 – at Ethel
  • Sept. 16  – at St. Andrews
  • Sept. 23 at Coldwater
  • Sept. 30  – vs West Bolivar
  • Oct. 7 – at South Delta
  • Oct. 14 – vs Simmons
  • Oct. 21 – vs Coffeeville
  • Oct. 28  – at West Tallahatchie
  • Nov. 3 – vs McEvans

