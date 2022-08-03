Countdown to Kickoff – McAdams Bulldogs

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy: Roy Rigsby, first year head coach of the McAdams Bulldogs, joins us to introduce himself and discuss the Bulldogs 2022 schedule.
2022 McAdams Football Schedule:
Aug. 26– at Sebastopol
Sept. 2– vs Hamilton
Sept. 9 – at Ethel
Sept. 16 – at St. Andrews
Sept. 23 at Coldwater
Sept. 30 – vs West Bolivar
Oct. 7 – at South Delta
Oct. 14 – vs Simmons
Oct. 21 – vs Coffeeville
Oct. 28 – at West Tallahatchie
Nov. 3 – vs McEvans