Counterfeit bills used in Kosciusko

A few counterfeit bills have made the rounds in Kosciusko recently.

Chief of Police Chris Wray said fake $100 bills were used at Parkway Pure, Exxon, and Popeye’s in recent weeks.

Additionally, a recent press release from the Ackerman Police Department also mentioned a rise in fake bills being used in the area.

Counterfeit money and other financial scams usually increase during the holiday season, so businesses are urged to monitor and check their cash transactions closely.

If you suspect you have been given a counterfeit bill, contact the Kosciusko Police Department or Attala County Sheriff’s office and keep the bill separated from other cash until it can be examined.

For more information and ways to spot a counterfeit bill, visit www.uscurrency.gov/denominations.