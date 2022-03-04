County Firefighters Keeping the Roads Hot & The Fires Extinguished

6:56 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department received calls reporting fire and loud noise on Highway 43 South near the Leake/Attala county line. This turned out to be pipeline blowdown. Read more on that here.

12:24 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and McCool Volunteers were dispatched to a woods & grass fire on Attala Road 5009 near the McCool area. The fire was in the woods where ACFD trucks could not reach it. Mississippi Forestry Commission was called in the extinguish and contain the fire.

3:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Choctaw Court when they received reports of people crowded at the stop sign and blocking the roadway.

3:56 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a woods fire at Attala Road 4216/Aponaug Road. Mississippi Forestry Commission was called to assist in extinguishing and containing the fire.