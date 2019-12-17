County officials reflect during final board meeting of 2019 (video)

Three Attala County elected officials reflected on their careers during the final Board of Supervisors meetings of 2019 Monday.

It was the final meeting for Chancery Clerk Gerry Taylor, District 2 Supervisor Charles Fancher, and District 4 Supervisor Kary Ellington.

Board attorney Scott Pickle ended the meeting by announcing a resolution thanking Taylor for his 28 years of service. In a previous meeting, Taylor announced a similar resolution thanking Fancher and Ellington for their years of service to the county.

“It’s been very rewarding,” Taylor said of his time as Chancery Clerk. “It’s been a great experience for me. I just hope I can leave it in as good of shape as Charles England had it when I got here.”

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft attended the meeting to express his thanks.

“I just wanted to thank Kary, Charles, and Gerry for the relationship between the city and county,” said Cockroft. “We’ve always been able to work together and talk, even when we disagree. I appreciate what y’all and what you have done.”

Taylor and Fancher announced in early 2019 that they would not be seeking reelection. They will be succeeded by Taylor Casey and Billy Coffee, respectively.

Ellington did run in the 2019 election, but was defeated in the Aug. 27 runoff by challenger Willie Perteet.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s also been a learning experience.” said Ellington. “Sometimes it wasn’t comfortable but I still enjoyed it. I appreciate everyone that’s on this board and the sheriff, the attorney and Gerry [Taylor] for pulling together as a team. It wasn’t a bowl of cherries in here every day, but that’s what it takes to make a difference.”