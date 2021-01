Tonight, county rivals will meet on the basketball court.

The Kosciusko Whippets will travel down Hwy 12 W to take on the McAdams Bulldogs.

It will be the second match up of the season for the boys teams. Kosciusko won the first meeting 63-43 back on Dec. 4.

This will be the first meeting between the girls teams this season.

Tip off for the girls’ game is set for 4:00 pm with the boys game to follow.