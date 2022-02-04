County rivals to square off in regular season finale

Bragging rights and senior recognition will make for an intense night of basketball this weekend when two county rivals square off on the court.

Kosciusko and McAdams will face off Saturday night to end the regular season.

The Kosciusko and McAdams girls teams have already played once this season, but this will be the first match-up between the boys team.

The game is being played at Kosciusko High School and it will be Senior Night for the Whippets.

Girls games will begin at 6:00 pm and the boys game will follow.

Senior Night recognition will be held in between the games.

Tickets can be purchased on the Go Fan app or at the gate using a debit or credit card.