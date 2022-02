7:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a reckless driver traveling on Highway 12 West headed east.

11:12 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Megg’s Tire. No injuries were reported.

4:02 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic altercation occurring inside a parked vehicle on Highway 35 near the Leake/Attala county line.