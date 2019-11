The Kosciusko Attala Partnership is planning two nights of Christmas caroling at the historic Attala County Courthouse.

Courthouse Carols is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Tuesday, Dec. 10.

All caroling will take place in the courthouse rotunda.

There is no charge for admission.

Caroling will begin at 6:15 pm each night.

For more information, call Darren Milner at 662-289-2981.