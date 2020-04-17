COVID-19 case confirmed at Attala County nursing home

Breezy News has learned that there is positive case of COVID-19 at the Attala County Nursing Center.

Multiple sources told Breezy News that a male resident of the home tested positive for the virus.

This is the first case of the virus at a long-term care (LTC) facility in Attala County.

The Mississippi State Department of Health began tracking outbreaks at long-term care facilities last week. Just one case at a long-term care facility is considered to be an outbreak.

Continue to monitor Breezynews.com for updates.