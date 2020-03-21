Cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Attala and Leake Counties.
The Mississippi State Department of Health released the update number of cases Saturday morning.
After 60 new cases, Mississippi is now up to 140 total cases statewide.
Attala and Leake each have one confirmed case.
The complete updated list of cases can be found here.
One thought on “COVID-19 cases confirmed in Attala and Leake Counties”
Sue Nowell says:
You & your sister station need to get your story straight. Kicks 96 just posted 1 each for Attala & Leake Counties. So what’s the correct number?????