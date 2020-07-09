COVID-19 cases in Mississippi total now up to 33,591, One new death reported in Attala County

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 703 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 33,591.

There have now been 375 cases of reported in Attala County since the outbreak began.

The state has reported 1,204 deaths due to the virus. One new death was reported in Attala County, bringing the county’s total to 24.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 22,167

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.