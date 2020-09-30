COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

(AP) After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities.

An American Academy of Pediatrics report released Tuesday shows children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April.

And a new government report says cases in school-age children began rising in September.

The virus has hit Kosciusko High School particularly hard. Several teachers and students have tested positive for the virus.

According to this report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, the high school has a total of 185 students and 6 teachers quarantined.

A teacher and a member of the KHS football team are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus.