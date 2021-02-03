Covid-19 Vaccines are coming soon to Walmart locations in Mississippi. According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer, certain locations will soon provide the vaccine in conjunction with the federal retail pharmacy program for Covid-19. This program is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks.

As of today 254,594 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 225,859 first round vaccinations and 28,735 second round vaccinations. 1689 people have been vaccinated from Attala,1689 people from Leake,1907 from Neshoba, and 1907 from Winston county. Overall 528,250 vaccines have been received and distributed throughout Mississippi as of today.

Vaccination Sites

MSDH Nat Guard Drive thru clinics http://covidvaccine.umc.edu -External partners https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12232.pdf… -And coming very soon, selected Walmart pharmacies https://cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html

Vaccines are available in our region at the Neshoba County Coliseum throughout the week if you have an appointment.