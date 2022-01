It’s been one record after another for COVID-19 case counts in Mississippi this week. For the third day in a row, the State Health Department is reporting a number the state hasn’t seen before. Thursday’s total was 9,300 new cases. Neshoba County accounted for 166 of those pushing the the county’s total since the pandemic began to 8,107. Leake County passed the 5,000 mark with 61 new cases. Attala County had 56 as it approaches 4,000 total cases.