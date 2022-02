The State Health Department on Tuesday reported this year’s smallest daily increase in COVID-19 cases– 2,065. But the number of deaths blamed on the virus continues to surge as MSDH continues to examine death certificates from as far back as early January. Tuesday’s report included 93 deaths with one of those in Attala County and another in Leake County. But the local case counts were dramatically lower. Neshoba County had only 23 new cases, Leake County had nine and Attala County seven.