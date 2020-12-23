COVID cases in Mississippi surpass 200,000 before Christmas, Attala County approaching 1600 cases

(AP) The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi has surpassed 200,000.

The milestone comes before the Christmas holiday when health officials say they expect a spike in cases.

In Attala County, there have been 1598 cases reported since the start of pandemic.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is pleading with residents to adhere to guidelines around masks and social distancing.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is making the following recommendations to limit transmission of COVID-19 throughout the holidays: