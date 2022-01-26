COVID Cases Up– Almost All Are Omicron

Just when it looked like COVID-19 cases in Mississippi might be starting to peak, the numbers have jumped again. The State Health Department reported 6,596 new cases Wednesday, including 99 in Neshoba County, 43 in Leake County and 38 in Attala County. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says virtually all of the new infections in the last few days have been the omicron variant. He says even though hospitalizations have dropped off some, the health care system is still stressed, particularly the intensive care units. Treatments for those who test positive remain in short supply. And for those who want to be tested, Dobbs says there are thousands of open appointments available at the testing sites run by the state.