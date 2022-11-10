COVID Death Toll in MS Passes 13K

The latest COVID deaths in Mississippi have pushed the total since the pandemic began past 13,000. In its latest update, the State Health Department reported 13 more deaths, some dating back to mid-October. Locally, Neshoba County has seen 246 deaths blamed the virus, while Leake County has had 125 and Attala County 120.
Upcoming Events
Veterans Day Aisle of HonorFri, Nov 11 at 11:00am
Christmas Tree Lighting/Big Red Band concertThu, Nov 17 at 6:00pm
Historic Square - Downtown Kosciusko
Beehive MarketplaceFri, Nov 18 at 9:30am
Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Dave BarnesSat, Nov 19 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Merry MarketplaceSun, Nov 20 at 1:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership