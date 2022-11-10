HomeLocalCOVID Death Toll in MS Passes 13K

COVID Death Toll in MS Passes 13K

by

The latest COVID deaths in Mississippi have pushed the total since the pandemic began past 13,000.   In its latest update, the State Health Department reported 13 more deaths, some dating back to mid-October.  Locally, Neshoba County has seen 246 deaths blamed the virus, while Leake County has had 125 and Attala County 120.

