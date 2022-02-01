COVID Deaths In Mississippi Pass 11K, Eight More Locally

As the State Heath Department combs through death certificates from January, it’s finding more that are being linked to COVID-19, pushing Mississippi’s total since the pandemic began to 11,044– including eight more deaths in the local area. Four deaths in Attala County and two each in Leake and Neshoba counties were added in Tuesday’s update.

Also, the Health Department reported the state’s 11th pediatric death– a child between the ages of one and five. No other information about the child is being released.