Home » Attala » COVID Goes On in Central Miss., Despite Ida; Critical Blood Shortage

COVID Goes On in Central Miss., Despite Ida; Critical Blood Shortage

Posted on

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A hurricane has little effect on a pandemic. Over the weekend there were 7,971 new cases of coronavirus reported, with 82 deaths from the virus.

Two of those deaths were in central Mississippi, both in Scott County.

The effect that the storm had on the pandemic was not on the disease itself, but on the efforts to track it, with testing sites closed Monday. The Miss. Dept. of Health announced on its website Monday that all state testing sites in couth and central Mississippi would be down again for Tuesday.

All WIC centers are open today. But, on the Dept. of Health’s Twitter page was a retweet from Mississippi Blood Services, saying there was a critical shortage because of the hurricane, asking people to donate.l

 

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment