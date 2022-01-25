COVID Numbers Continue To Fall

More indications Tuesday that COVID-19 infections may have peaked in Mississippi. The State Health Department reported 4,909 new cases– including 84 in Neshoba County, 43 in Leake County and 27 in Attala County. Since Friday, the state has averaged 4,405 cases per day after totaling almost twice that many in a daily report released last Wednesday. Health officials have been predicting a rapid decline in the number of cases in late January or early February after the Omicron variant caused the case counts to surge in recent weeks.