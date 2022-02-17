COVID Numbers Down Sharply– More Pediatric Deaths

Health officials had predicted that the COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant that we saw in Mississippi would turn around just as dramatically. And it’s playing out this week with only 587 new cases reported on Thursday– about half as many as Wednesday which had been the lowest daily case count this year. Locally, numbers that haven’t been seen in a long time are being reported– only 13 cases in Neshoba County, three in Leake County and two in Attala County. That good news was tempered by two more pediatric deaths which were blamed on the virus. The Health Department says both youngsters, between 11 and 17, were eligible for vaccination but neither had gotten the shots.