Covid On The Rise Again

Covid is on the rise again. The Mississippi Department of Health has reported 796 new cases of Covid-19 statewide as of late yesterday. For those interested in getting tested or vaccinated, there are currently no pop-up sites in our area. However, there are available vaccinations throughout the region, including local clinics and the Leake and Neshoba County Department of Health offices. For additional information and MSDH vaccination availability and locations see covidvaccine.umc.edu

