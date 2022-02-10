COVID Update: Attala Death– Cases, Hospitalizations Down

More encouraging COVID numbers in Mississippi. For the second time this week, the State Health Department is reporting the smallest daily increase in new cases this year—1,661. Thursday’s update included 53 additional deaths, some dating back to Christmas. Among the more recent deaths, one in Attala County.

The COVID strain on Mississippi’s hospitals is easing somewhat. The daily average of new admissions has dropped below its late December level after a spike in early January. Despite the lower number of new patients, State Health Officer Doctor Thomas Dobbs says hospital emergency rooms are still full and ICU beds remain in tight supply.