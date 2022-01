After a weekend lull, Mississippi is back to some big COVID numbers. The State Health Department reported 8,460 new cases Wednesday and 48 more deaths — one of them in Attala County. It’s the county’s 91st death blamed on the virus. The upswing in new cases follows a four-day period– Friday through Monday– in which the state averaged 5,614 new infections per day. In the latest report, Neshoba County had 154 new cases, Leake County 73 and Attala County 34.