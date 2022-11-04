COVID Update: Fewer Cases, One Death

The overall COVID numbers in this part of central Mississippi were down by ten cases last week compared to the week before. The State Health Department reports a total of 29 new cases in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. But there’s been another local death blamed on the virus, in Leake County.
