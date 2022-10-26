COVID Update: Numbers Down, Vaccine for Kids

There weren’t as many COVID infections reported in this part of central Mississippi last week. The State Health Department said Wednesday that there were 18 new cases in Leake County, 15 in Attala County and only six in Neshoba County. The total for the three counties, 39, is ten fewer than the week before.

Children five and older can now get the new COVID vaccine at county health departments. The Health Department says the free bivalent booster shots are available by appointment for those who’ve completed a primary vaccination series and it’s been at least two months since their last dose. This new vaccine offers protection against the original COVID strain and the omicron variants.