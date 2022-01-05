COVID Update: Record Number, Hosemann Positive, Neshoba Spikes Again

On a day that saw Mississippi record its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann announced that he’s tested positive just as the legislative session is getting underway. Hosemann is fully vaccinated including a booster and his office says he’s not experiencing any symptoms. The State Health Department reported Wednesday 6,592 new cases– 1,544 more than the previous daily record set last August. That includes 89 new cases in Neshoba County, 55 in Leake County and 29 in Attala County.