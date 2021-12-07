COVID Vaccinations Jump Among Black Mississippians

Mississippi continues to trail most of the country in the overall percentage of COVID 19 vaccinations. But we’re one of only ten states where the African American population has a higher vaccination rate than the white population. When the pandemic began last year, Blacks accounted for over half of the COVID cases in Mississippi. Now the percentage has dropped below 30 per cent. State Health Officer Doctor Thomas Dobbs says community and church leaders deserve much of the credit along with the state’s health equity team.