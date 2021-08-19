Cow fought the car and…the car won.

At approximately 5:20 a.m. Attala County Deputies responded to an early morning call about an accident in front of the MDOTS building on Blackjack Road. A car reportedly struck a cow that was out in the road. Only minor injuries were reported for the driver of the vehicle. Unfortunately, the cow was not as lucky. RIP, Bessie. (pictured below)

10:04 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a minor two-vehicle collision on Fairground Road. No injuries were reported.

11:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies received reports of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Attala Road 1034.

2:58 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call about a disturbance in progress on Highway 12 West near McCool.