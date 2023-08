Cowboy Day is returning to Kosciusko as a part of the 2nd annual Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo.

This year, the event will be held at the Attala County Co-Op Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Cowboy Day celebrates the western lifestyle by featuring cooking over the campfire, western entertainment pony rides, food trucks, western vendors, and more.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.