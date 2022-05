Monday, May 23rd, 2022

2:23 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a tree across the roadway on Attala Road 1101 off Nile Road.

8:21 p.m. – Attala County Deputies received reports of cows out in the highway on HWY 35 South near the Leake County line.

11:25 p.m. – Attala County Deputies received complaints from a resident on Attala Road 4101 about neighbors shooting guns during the night.