CPRAM offers scholarships at two-/four-year schools

State college public relations officials are doing their part to encourage students to continue their interest in the area of communication at Mississippi’s two- and four-year colleges with three $1,250 scholarships.

Students applying for the CPRAM (College Public Relations Association of Mississippi) scholarship must be majoring in one of the following fields of study: public relations, communications, journalism, advertising, mass communications, political communications, crisis management, graphic design or other communication-oriented major. The scholarships could be awarded to a May 2022 high school graduate, a student entering or enrolled at the state’s two-year colleges and to a student entering or enrolled at the state’s four-year colleges. The student must also be enrolled full-time.

Scholarship applicants must be in good standing and present three letters of recommendation from individuals connected to their academic institution. This includes college advisers, high school teacher/official, home-school teacher, etc. Students may be recommended by an active CPRAM member.

The applicants must complete in full the scholarship application and return it to the scholarship committee no later than Feb. 25, 2022. Applicants also must include a 500-word essay entitled, “With all the changes being made in the field of Communications, what skills do I have to keep up with these changes?”

Students receiving the scholarship can be awarded the scholarship for more than one year, but they must reapply every year. The scholarship committee reserves the right to make its decision based on need, merit and the number of applicants each year.

CPRAM reserves the right to revoke this scholarship if a student withdraws from school during the award year, changes his/her major, fails to maintain a 2.0 GPA or other grave instances of misconduct.

The committee will announce the winner(s) during its annual conference held in May. The scholarship will then be awarded for the 2022 fall term.

For more information, contact CPRAM scholarship chairman Steve Diffey at (662) 472-9068 or [email protected].