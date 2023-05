100 years ago, Craft Cleaners started with a dream and a wash board. Mr. Temple Craft had a mission to serve his community through dry cleaning and laundry services. The original location was in the Olander Hotel. In the 1950’s, Mr. Craft opened the current location on East Jefferson Street.

The cleaners remained in the Craft family for 83 years. Craft Cleaners was recently sold to Sam and Katie Dabbs. They invite you to stop by today to celebrate 100 years.