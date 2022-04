6:28 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 1154 off Horne Road when multiple calls came in reporting a domestic disturbance in progress.

3:15 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Ethel Volunteers, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the four-way stop at Ethel High School. No serious injuries were reported.