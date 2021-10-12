Crash in Attala Sends One to Hospital

1:09 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a North Natchez Street residence for a disturbance in progress there.

7:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Highway 43 South involving two vehicles. At least one individual was transported to the hospital.

8:28 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Smythe Street.

2:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were received reports of stolen property from a resident of South Madison Street.