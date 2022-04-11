HomeLeakeCrash in Attala Sends One to Hospital

Crash in Attala Sends One to Hospital

by

5:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to an area of Center Road near Attala Road 1140/Jamison Road for a one-vehicle accident that occurred there. It was reported that a vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

9:57 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 35 South at HWY 741. One person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained.

3:01 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a theft of catalytic converters that occurred at a residence on Attala Road 1115/Littlehill Road.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Grand Larceny, Shoplifting, Leaving the Scene in Leake and Attala Arrests

Many Disorderly and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

Burglary and Malicious Mischief Arrests in Attala and Leake

Capital Murder and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

Child Molestation and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Felony Domestic Violence, and Many DUIs, in Leake and Attala Arrests