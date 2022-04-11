Crash in Attala Sends One to Hospital

5:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to an area of Center Road near Attala Road 1140/Jamison Road for a one-vehicle accident that occurred there. It was reported that a vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

9:57 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 35 South at HWY 741. One person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained.

3:01 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a theft of catalytic converters that occurred at a residence on Attala Road 1115/Littlehill Road.