Updated: Two Confirmed Dead in Head-On Collision; Hwy 12 Between Sallis and Durant Still Closed

Update: It has been confirmed that two people died in the crash. Attala County Coroner Sam Bell pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

Both bodies have been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Jackson for autopsy to confirm their identification. This process may take weeks. We will update you when this information is released.

We have also received updates from first responders stating that the semi trucks involved in the crash collided head-on. There was a third vehicle involved, and witnesses say the individuals in this vehicle were uninjured.

The roadway is still closed while the scene of the crash is being cleared.

Update: The portion of Hwy 12 between Hwy 429 and Durant is closed. Please find an alternative route.

Two semi trucks have wrecked on Hwy 12 near Attala Rd 4121 and both trucks are reportedly on fire.

Attala County Firefighters and other first responders were dispatched at 10:18 a.m. this Friday morning and are on scene now.

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

Use extreme caution if you are traveling in the area.

We will update you here when more information is available.