Crash on 35 Sends One to Hospital

Just after midnight Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 35 south.

Emergency personnel found the accident scene to be located approximately one mile south of the highway 19 intersection.

One vehicle was off the roadway with heavy damage to the rear of the vehicle.

Deputy Hugh Curry tells Breezy News that the driver said they fell asleep at the wheel.

They were transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. Their injuries were described as minor.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.