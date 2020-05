At 7:34 am Attala Deputies, Baptist EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to highway 35 south near the old spring for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said the vehicle hit a tree.

Emergency personnel notified medical responders that the patient was out of the vehicle . He was complaining of neck and back pain.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.