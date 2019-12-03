Crash on 4101 Sends Two To Hospital

At 11:53 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Attala Road 4101 in Sallis. The caller said two people came to her house telling her that they had a wreck.

Emergency Personnel arrived to find a pickup half off the roadway with heavy damage to the front end.

Sergeant Nic Cox tells Breezy News that two people were transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Although the accident is still under investigation by the Attala County Sheriff’s Department, it is believed to be alcohol related.