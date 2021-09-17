Crash on Highway 12 East

1:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West Adams Street when they received reports of a trespasser.

1:43 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 1034 when a domestic disturbance was reported.

6:22 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling Highway 19 South headed toward Kosciusko.

3:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 near Fair Propane.

4:06 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 1154.