Attala Central Fire Department, Attala Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and EMS were dispatched to Hwy 35 North near Attala Road 3047/Britt Rd on Friday, June 9th, 2023 for a one vehicle wreck.

Three were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala after a vehicle crashed and flipped, landing off the roadway. One person was later airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

The cause of the wreck is currently unknown. MS Hwy Patrol is in charge of the investigation.