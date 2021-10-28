Crash sends one to hospital

7:38 a.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to Hammond Circle in response to a call reporting a domestic disturbance.

12:05 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to an Attala Road 2101 residence in response to a call reporting a domestic disturbance.

1:19 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Huntington Street and Veterans Memorial Drive. One person was injured and transported to the hospital.