3:41 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Sallis Volunteers were called to a woods fire with a home in danger on Attala Road 4230 in the Sallis area. Firemen were able to get the fire extinguished.

4:26 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Attala Road 4202 in the Sallis area for a one-vehicle accident. One person was injured and complaining of chest pain. It has not been reported yet if the individual was taken to the hospital.