Creative PE at Greenlee Elementary

Schools everywhere are learning to adjust and adapt to current safety regulations, and Greenlee Elementary is no exception. The staff want the students to experience the school year as close to normal as possible, including being able to participate in Physical Education. Ms. Lacey, the PE teacher, has worked very hard creating ways for the students to participate and still be socially distanced. The students walk in the gym knowing to go stand on their “dot” on the gym floor. She teaches them new exercises and stretches, and they are even able have relay races. PE is a favorite for many students, and they are glad we are able to make the changes that allow us to continue enjoying it.