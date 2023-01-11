HomeAttalaCriminal Caught After Flubbed Burglary in Attala

Criminal Caught After Flubbed Burglary in Attala

by
Adrian L. Sharkey

Adrian L. Sharkey was charged with 2 counts of burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a sex offender after he broke into a home and then crashed a vehicle on Tuesday, January 10, 2022.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4127 for a home invasion in progress.  It was reported that an armed man broke into the home and pointed the gun at the resident.  The burglar fled the scene, but not before he crashed his vehicle into the ditch beside the residence.  Attala County Deputies later arrested and charged Sharkey.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Tuesday in Attala: Burglar Crashes into Ditch, Accident at Parkway Plaza

DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Leaving the Scene in Attala and Leake Arrests

Vehicle Fire, Shots Fired, and More in Attala

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Attala County elected offices

Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala